Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 63.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 210,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 82,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $589,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 48.5% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.59.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SEE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

