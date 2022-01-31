Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $85.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

