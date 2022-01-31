Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,165 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

IWP opened at $96.27 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

