Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,876 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $30,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emfo LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $84.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 65 shares of company stock worth $4,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

