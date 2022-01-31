Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $33.56 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,722 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $33,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

