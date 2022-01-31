Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,037 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,477 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS opened at $113.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

