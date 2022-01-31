Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 287 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

