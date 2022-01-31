Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 413 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

