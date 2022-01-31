Empirical Finance LLC Buys 160 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in NetApp by 259.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

NTAP opened at $86.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

