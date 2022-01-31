Caption Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of UEC opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.46 million, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

