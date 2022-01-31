Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,200 Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZYME. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZYME opened at $8.45 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $393.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

