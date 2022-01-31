Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kasikornbank Public stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

