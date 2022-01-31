NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 544,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 38.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 182,190 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market cap of $285.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58.

NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

