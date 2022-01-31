Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $964,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.71 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

