Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.