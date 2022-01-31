Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,649 shares of company stock worth $764,469. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

