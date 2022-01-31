Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 25,614 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $72,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $29.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.