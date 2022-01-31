Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Rises By 67.2%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the December 31st total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

III stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $303.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Information Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

