Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Announce $2.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.68. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

ECPG stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

