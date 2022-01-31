Hess Midstream LP (HESM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.517 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Hess Midstream has raised its dividend by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hess Midstream has a payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.
NYSE:HESM opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.71.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter.
HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
