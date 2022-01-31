Hess Midstream LP (HESM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.517 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hess Midstream has a payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

NYSE:HESM opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.