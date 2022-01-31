Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a £115 ($155.15) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPX. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a £151 ($203.72) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a £150.50 ($203.05) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £130.90 ($176.61).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £131.45 ($177.35) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £105.20 ($141.93) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($232.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 47.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is £153.44.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

