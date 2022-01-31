Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE IGD opened at $6.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

