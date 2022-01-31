WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Announces $0.05 Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. WCF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.