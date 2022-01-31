WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Announces $0.05 Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.
WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. WCF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.
About WCF Bancorp
