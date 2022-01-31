CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CrossAmerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 198.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.40 million, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290 over the last 90 days.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

