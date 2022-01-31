Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.95. Camden National reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 134.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

