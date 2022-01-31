Bodycote (LON:BOY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 875 ($11.81) price objective on the stock.

BOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.61) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.39) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.36) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bodycote has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 898.75 ($12.13).

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 799 ($10.78) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 44.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 844.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 873.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 684.45 ($9.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.59).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

