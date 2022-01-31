Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 7,025 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $112.13 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

