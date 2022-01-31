Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,400 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($22.26) to GBX 1,400 ($18.89) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,170 ($15.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,620 ($21.86).

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,054 ($14.22) on Monday. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The company has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,266.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,380.24.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

