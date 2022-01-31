Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $22.50 Million Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $22,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $45.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

