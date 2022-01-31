Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) released its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of PFS opened at $23.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.