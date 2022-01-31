MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%.

MOFG stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

