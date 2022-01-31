Brokerages Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

