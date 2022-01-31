Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $43.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.