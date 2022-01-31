RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

