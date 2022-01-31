Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,021,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 157,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

KVSC opened at $9.70 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.