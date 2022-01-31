Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 8,405 Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 40,063.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

