Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECF opened at $10.74 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 41.34%. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

