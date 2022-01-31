Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

EGBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 740,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

