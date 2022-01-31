SparksPay Price Tops $0.0029 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $31,592.84 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparksPay has traded up 94.1% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,012,154 coins and its circulating supply is 10,773,475 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

