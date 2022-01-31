Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advent Technologies.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,839,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 777,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 738,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADN opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.