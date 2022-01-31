SuperRare Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $52.51 million and $12.53 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001392 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00110020 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

