DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $23,302.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $0.0853 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00047383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.33 or 0.06808888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,086.98 or 1.00034948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052192 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

