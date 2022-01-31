Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $63.84 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $63,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Argus increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $208.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average of $199.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.98 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.