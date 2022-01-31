Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 151,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $381.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.88. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

