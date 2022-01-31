Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,722,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.