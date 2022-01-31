The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $44,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $71.80 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

