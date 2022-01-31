Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 523,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $60,726,000 after acquiring an additional 95,886 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $125.35 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

