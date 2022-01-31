Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 61.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. RVB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $449,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 255,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,965,000 after buying an additional 648,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

