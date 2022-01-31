Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,215 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $35,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,901,000 after buying an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after buying an additional 257,464 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after buying an additional 143,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

NYSE:DRE opened at $57.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

