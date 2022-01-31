Aviva PLC Sells 1,346 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,832. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AOS opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

